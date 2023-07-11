Watch: Man in saree dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani goes viral

A video of a man dancing to the popular Bollywood song “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” has gone viral on social media platforms. The video, shared on Instagram by professional dancer Nand Gopal, showcases the man’s incredible dance skills while wearing an orange saree.

In the video, the man captivates viewers with his graceful movements and impeccable expressions as he matches his steps to the rhythm of the song. His flawless execution of the dance moves has left netizens in awe, and the video has garnered over 4.1 lakh views and more than 27,100 likes since its upload on June 30.

The timeless appeal of “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” continues to attract music enthusiasts, who often record themselves dancing to the popular track and share their videos online. This particular video has caught the attention of netizens who have been praising the man’s talent and applauding his stunning performance in a saree.

Take a look at the video below:

The video serves as a testament to the universal appeal of Bollywood music and the power it holds to bring people together through the joy of dance. It is a reminder that music has the ability to transcend boundaries and create moments of sheer delight and entertainment.

Check out the responses below:

“This is called real paani me aag lagana. What a talent. I wish I could copy your steps and dance like you. I wish I had a flexible body like you. Keep it up,” posted an individual. Another added, “Awesome bhai (bro).” “You are a good dancer, so keep it up,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hats off to your beautiful dance, flexible body and sexy moves.” “Really mind-blowing dance. I really liked your dance steps. Keep it up,” joined a fifth. Many even dropped fire and love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

