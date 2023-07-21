Watch: Mother-Daughter Duo Sizzle with ‘Chunari Chunari’ Dance

The iconic Bollywood film Biwi No.1, released in 1999, continues to leave its mark on movie enthusiasts with its star-studded cast and memorable songs. Among the fan-favourite tracks, “Chunari Chunari” stands out as a peppy number that has been loved for decades. Now, a dance video featuring a talented mother-daughter duo grooving to this hit song has taken social media by storm.

The video, shared by Instagram page @mom_daughter_dance_, showcases the infectious energy and synchrony between the two dancers. The duo has gained popularity for sharing their captivating dance choreographies on various social media platforms. In this latest video, they captivate viewers with their dynamic performance of “Chunari Chunari,” originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram and picturized by Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on July 9, the video has amassed an impressive two million views and garnered numerous likes and comments from awestruck netizens. Their previous viral dance on the song “Lat Lag Gayee” also left audiences spellbound, praising their boundless energy and skills.

The mother-daughter duo’s dedication to their craft and their ability to spread joy through their performances have won the hearts of many. Their incredible dance moves and infectious enthusiasm continue to resonate with fans across the globe, making them a delightful addition to the online dance community.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “The best video on the Internet today.” A second commented, “I can’t take my eyes off Aunty Ji.” A third added, “Aunty ate and left no crumbs, literally.” A fourth shared, “Full energy dance, amazing.” Many others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis.

