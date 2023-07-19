A section of Oregon Beach experienced a temporary closure after a cougar was spotted climbing a landmark rock in search of seabirds. The incident occurred at Haystack Rock, a renowned location for seabird watching in Cannon Beach.

The mountain lion is believed to have scaled the rock during low tide but became stranded when the water level rose. Authorities promptly blocked off a portion of the beach and surrounding dunes to ensure the cougar’s safe return to its natural habitat.

ODFW District Wildlife Biologist Paul Atwood expressed surprise at the cougar’s presence on Haystack Rock, as their typical habitat is the forested areas along the coast. Cougars primarily feed on deer but will also consume elk, other mammals, and birds.

Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted further checks on Monday and confirmed that the cougar had left the rock, with tracks leading away from the area. Subsequently, the beach was reopened to the public.

Haystack Rock, a designated wilderness area protected under the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, is renowned among birdwatchers for its nesting seabirds, including tufted puffins.

