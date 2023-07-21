Watch: Shark Bites Fisherman’s Catch

Donald Parker, a seasoned boat captain and Harwich Firefighter from Prime Rate Sportfishing in East Dennis, Massachusetts, experienced an unexpected encounter while reeling in the bass. As the catch neared the boat, a daring shark leapt out of the water, snatching the fish right off the line.

The astonishing incident was described by Parker, who witnessed the shark’s swift attack. “The shark grabbed it and flipped over,” he recounted, leaving everyone onboard in awe of the breathtaking sight.

To their amazement, once the excitement subsided, they found only the fish’s head remaining on the line. The rest had been devoured by the hungry shark.

Parker emphasized that shark sightings are not unusual in the Cape Cod area during this time of year. He attested to the frequency of such occurrences, stating, “It happens every day. It’s not an oddball thing.”

Despite the surprise interruption, the seasoned captain took the event in stride, acknowledging the inherent risks of fishing in the region’s waters and appreciating the marvel of nature’s raw power.

