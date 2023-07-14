Watch: Smartwatch Misreads Bike-Taxi Ride as Cycling

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has long been a topic of discussion on social media, with daily commuters sharing their frustrating experiences and humorous anecdotes. Amidst this chaos, a Twitter user named Kawal Oberoi recently shared an image that has caught the attention of many.

Opting for a Rapido bike ride to navigate through the city’s traffic, Oberoi found himself stuck in a snarl of vehicles. During this arduous journey, he noticed something amusing on his smartwatch. Despite being on a bike, the smartwatch indicated that he was cycling due to his exceptionally slow speed.

Amused by the irony, Oberoi shared a snapshot of his smartwatch on Twitter, along with a caption that humorously highlighted the state of traffic in Bengaluru. The post has started to gain traction as it resonates with the shared experiences of countless commuters who have faced the challenges of navigating through the city’s congested streets.

Reads the caption of the post, “How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride, and my watch thought I was cycling.”

Take a look:

How bad is Bangalore traffic?

Well, I took a Rapido bike ride and my watch thought I was cycling 🤣🤣🤣@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/fzhx5E8ytY — Kawal Oberoi (@TheKawalOberoi) July 8, 2023

This light-hearted incident serves as a reminder of the daily struggles faced by commuters in Bengaluru’s traffic and the creative ways they find humour in the midst of the chaos.

