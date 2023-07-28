Watch This Giant Hummer Tower Over Regular-Sized Vehicles

Boss Fires Employee, Then Asks for Data a Year Later
Reddit user shares experience of ex-boss asking for data a year after...
Dubai’s renowned car enthusiast, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh of Dubai,’ is famous for his extensive car collection, which includes a staggering 718 4×4 vehicles, earning him a Guinness World Record.
Among his impressive fleet is a custom-made Hummer H1 X3, grabbing attention for its extraordinary size and unique features.
The colossal Hummer H1 X3, as showcased in an old viral video, dwarfs regular cars on the road. It boasts mind-boggling dimensions of approximately 46 feet in length, 21.6 feet in height, and 19 feet in width.
This behemoth is fully operational, powered by diesel engines integrated into each wheel, ensuring a powerful four-wheel-drive capability.
Its incredible size and drivability have captured the fascination of car enthusiasts worldwide.
A video that has resurfaced on Twitter shows the giant Hummer in all its glory, dwarfing other vehicles on the road. Take a look:
Dubai Rainbow Sheikh’s giant Hummer H1 “X3” is three times bigger than a regular Hummer H1 SUV (14 meters long, 6 meters wide, and 5.8 meters high). The Hummer is also fully drivable
[read more: https://t.co/LlohQguhTM]pic.twitter.com/uV1Z4juHKxAdvertisement
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 27, 2023
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.