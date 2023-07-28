Watch This Giant Hummer Tower Over Regular-Sized Vehicles

Advertisement Dubai’s Rainbow Sheikh has a custom-made Hummer H1 X3 that is three times bigger than a regular Hummer.

The Hummer is fully drivable and powered by diesel engines integrated into each wheel.

The Hummer has gone viral on Twitter, with people amazed by its size and drivability.

Dubai’s renowned car enthusiast, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh of Dubai,’ is famous for his extensive car collection, which includes a staggering 718 4×4 vehicles, earning him a Guinness World Record.

Among his impressive fleet is a custom-made Hummer H1 X3, grabbing attention for its extraordinary size and unique features.

The colossal Hummer H1 X3, as showcased in an old viral video, dwarfs regular cars on the road. It boasts mind-boggling dimensions of approximately 46 feet in length, 21.6 feet in height, and 19 feet in width.

Its incredible size and drivability have captured the fascination of car enthusiasts worldwide.