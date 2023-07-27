Watch Video: Adorable Sea Lions Amaze Tourists

In a surprising incident captured on video, two sea lions charged at a group of beachgoers at San Diego’s renowned La Jolla Cove. The viral clip depicts tourists running away in fear as the unexpected encounter unfolded. The incident occurred on a busy Sunday evening, with a large influx of summer crowds, predominantly tourists, flocking to the protected beach to catch glimpses of the beautiful sea mammals and their newly weaned pups.

As the video circulated on the internet, reactions from viewers were mixed. Some users expressed concern, stating that humans should be mindful of not intruding on the natural habitat of these marine creatures. Others speculated that the sea lions might have been playfully chasing each other, rather than showing aggression towards the tourists.

“I feel like people should educate themselves a little bit about the marine life here – what to do, what not to do, respect the sea lions, don’t touch them, don’t get in their space,” Japhet Perez Estrada, a La Jolla native and business owner, said to FOX 5 on Monday. He swims the cove every day and captured video of the incident as he was getting out of the water.

“I looked to my left and I see a big sea lion just come out of the water and start charging and that’s when it turns to chaos,” Perez Estrada said. “Everyone was screaming and running around.”

Moment angry sea lion CHARGES at tourists crowding protected La Jolla Cove in San Diego where visitors are told to stay at least 10FT away for their own safety: 'Everyone was screaming'

Video shows a sea lion charging at tourists in La Jolla, California on Sunday pic.twitter.com/RlNa7l1L74 — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) July 25, 2023

La Jolla Cove is a well-known spot for observing marine life, and incidents like these serve as a reminder for visitors to maintain a safe distance and respect the animals’ space while enjoying the stunning coastal environment.

“Don’t blame them at all. Humans are a darn pestilence on this earth and the sealions know it,” a user said. “We are absolutely encroaching on their space I despair … they are stressed out,” said another.

Robyn Davidoff, chair of the Sierra Club Seal Society told the local media, “In the sea lion world, this is mating season and the males are trying to establish territory, both in the water and on land.” He added, “They do that by pushing the other one out of the way.”

Sea lions are fascinating animals, and their videos often garner significant attention on the internet. Recently, a video showing a sea lion coming close to crushing an aquarium worker in Spain gained viral popularity.

