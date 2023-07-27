Chinese speedcuber Li Zhihao has amazed the world with his incredible feat of solving three Rubik’s Cubes while juggling them. The impressive achievement was recognized by Guinness World Records (GWR) as he broke his own previous record.

In a video shared by GWR on YouTube, Li Zhihao can be seen standing in front of a table with three Rubik’s cubes placed on it. As the GWR authenticator gives the signal, he effortlessly starts juggling the cubes, but what makes it even more astonishing is that he solves them simultaneously.

Take a look at the post below:

The record to beat was his own time of 3 minutes and 29 seconds, but Li Zhihao managed to break his own record, solving the cubes in an astonishing 3 minutes and 16 seconds. The video has garnered over 12,000 views since its posting on July 26, leaving viewers in awe of his exceptional talent.

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

“I couldn’t even see him solving the cube in his hand for barely a second, that proves he’s amazing,” praised a YouTube user. “As a cuber I can confirm this is amazing,” added another. “This is probably the most difficult record I’ve seen yet, and that’s saying something,” joined a third. “Epic Music. I can’t even juggle normally, let alone solve a Rubik’s cube. Doing both is crazy!!” wrote a fourth.

The Rubik’s Cube has always been a puzzle that captivated minds, and individuals like Li Zhihao continue to push the boundaries and set new records, showcasing their incredible skills to the world.

Also Read Man found ‘biggest’ M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records Fintan Walsh goes viral to have discovered the largest M&M ever. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.