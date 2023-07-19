Watch Video of Men Provoking Elephants Sparks Outrage

A terrifying incident unfolded in a forest when four men decided to approach a herd of wild elephants. The heart-stopping event was captured in a video shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer. In the footage, a group of tourists can be seen getting close to the elephant herd, making peculiar sounds that startled the majestic creatures.

As a result of the tourists’ actions, the elephants grew agitated, and one of them even attempted to charge towards the group. Realizing the mortal danger they were in, the men scrambled to flee from the scene. Fortunately, they narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous outcome.

Officer Nanda shared the video on Twitter, accompanied by a stern warning, he wrote, “Ridiculous crowd behaviour. An elephant herd with a young calf can be highly aggressive. Don’t put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage. They have the first right.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering nearly 40,000 views on Twitter, and netizens expressed outrage and demanded strict action against the tourists. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible wildlife viewing and the necessity to prioritize the safety and well-being of animals in their natural habitats.

A user commented, “They shud be arrested and prosecuted for such behaviour…one question do they do the same when they see families around.”

“Sir, please some action to put these guys behind bars,” another user commented on Twitter.

“They are very sensible to subsonic, sonic and ultrasonic sounds. Such noise can be extremely annoying for them, especially for young ones,” the third user wrote.

“Need strict action against these irresponsible people,” the fourth user commented.

“Absolutely ridiculous. Strict Action against those miscreants can change the situation,” the fifth wrote.

