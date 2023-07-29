Watch Video: Three Whales Spotted Breaching Together

A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when they witnessed three humpback whales breaching in perfect unison. Robert Addie, accompanied by his daughters and son-in-law near Provincetown, captured the incredible moment on video.

As Addie started recording nearby whales, he was astonished to see three of them leaping out of the water simultaneously, followed by a juvenile whale shortly after. The spectacle left the seasoned seafarer in awe, stating, “I’ve never seen a triple in sync like that.” Philip Hamilton, a senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, confirmed that while whales are known to breach together, witnessing three doing so at the same time is a relatively rare occurrence.

The breathtaking encounter was undoubtedly a stroke of luck for the family, who were grateful for the unforgettable experience. “It was just a fantastic day on the water,” Addie expressed, acknowledging that such remarkable sightings remind us of the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Take a look at the video below:

