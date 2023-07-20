Watch: Woman’s Narrow Escape from Rolling Machine

A video capturing a terrifying workplace accident is making rounds on social media and has gone viral. In the footage, a woman is seen getting trapped in a large rolling machine, being rolled around several times. Fortunately, she narrowly escaped severe injuries as the engine shut off just in time.

The authenticity of the viral video, reportedly from China, has not been verified by the media group. According to online tweets, the incident involved a rolling machine commonly used in the clothing industry or sheet metal production.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered a significant number of views on Instagram, with viewers expressing disbelief and relief that the woman managed to escape the perilous situation unscathed. As the video circulates widely on various platforms, it serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the potential dangers posed by industrial machinery.

“It was very scary to bend like that, but luckily the engine stopped, commented a user.

