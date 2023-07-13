Watch: YouTuber-Revamped Nebraska Missile Silo Hits the Market

A unique property with an intriguing past has emerged for sale in Nebraska, captivating potential buyers with its fascinating history. Originally a missile silo, the underground structure underwent a remarkable transformation at the hands of popular YouTuber Andrew Flair, known for his FLAIR channel. Purchasing the silo for $550,000 in 2022, Flair dedicated 45 days to convert it into an unconventional home, showcasing the entire process in a captivating YouTube video.

Flair’s renovation efforts resulted in the addition of a fully equipped kitchen, a 3/4 bath, luxurious vinyl plank flooring, a movie theatre screen, a popcorn machine, and even a foosball table. The goal was to offer a turnkey property, one where inhabitants could comfortably reside if they desired.

Now listed at $750,000 by Polly and Mike Figueroa, the property presents a unique opportunity for interested buyers. Described as a chance to own a piece of cold-war military history and the ultimate survivalist retreat, weekend escape, or even an Airbnb, the listing has already generated significant interest. Multiple calls have poured in regarding this captivating relic of the past.

With its unconventional transformation and rich historical background, this former missile silo promises an extraordinary living experience. Potential buyers are eager to explore the possibilities that this extraordinary property holds.

