Wedding’s Tea-tacular Twist: Guests Step into Roles as Waiters

The gobsmacked woman revealed: “One of the people asked to do it was a friend of mine. She thought she was quite close to the family, had known them for years, and been around for dinner and things like that, but realized they didn’t see her that way when instead of a proper invite to the wedding she was asked to do this.

“She said that she accidentally spilled tea whilst pouring it out for someone at this ‘luncheon’ (I mean it’s not like she was a professional server!) and the bride’s father snapped at her.

Advertisement

“Everyone at the table treated her exactly like a professional server, not making eye contact, not even thanking her, barking orders at her, etc, even though she had known all of them for years and spent time at their house for gatherings.”

Also Read

She continued: “I think the whole thing was completely bizarre and such rude and entitled behavior towards people who were supposed to be their friends.

“Being asked to dress up in a waiter outfit and take orders/serve people is an immense honor. I didn’t, and still don’t, have words.”

Other Mumsnet users were left equally amazed by their audacity, with one person commenting: “I’m baffled as to why anyone turned up to be a b***** servant?! I’d have laughed and chucked the invite in the bin (after sending it to everyone I knew for a laugh).”

Sharing a similar story of their own, another remarked: “I was at a wedding where the bride asked the new girlfriend of the best man to act as a waitress.

Advertisement

“The new girlfriend had not been around long enough to be a proper guest and the catering company had indicated they were short-staffed.”