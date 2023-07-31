Wife’s act of selflessness goes viral, wins hearts

Son surprises mom by being the pilot on her flight
Motherboards a flight, only to discover that her son is the pilot....
A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy and disapproval. The clip, created by a couple known for sharing content online, portrays a wife sacrificing her portion of food for her husband.
However, the husband appears indifferent to this act of sacrifice. The video, uploaded by Timsy Jain on Instagram, intended to highlight the sacrifices women make for their families.
In the footage, the husband asks for more rice after finishing his share at the dinner table.
The wife, realizing there is none left, quietly places some of her rice into the casserole and serves it to her husband.
Unfortunately, the husband remains unaware of his wife’s gesture and remains engrossed in his phone. As a result, the internet has responded with criticism instead of praise for the video.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The video, which has also been widely shared on Twitter, has faced significant backlash for its portrayal of a woman’s sacrifice without the husband’s awareness.
Internet users have expressed strong disapproval towards the glorification of such acts, as they believe it sends the wrong message about gender roles and expectations.
“But this guy is busy on the phone he doesn’t care at all. Ignoring his wife’s love n care for him,” a user wrote.
“Indian men can be so disrespectful. Nothing to romanticize here,” another user wrote.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.