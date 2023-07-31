Wife’s act of selflessness goes viral, wins hearts

Video of wife sacrificing food for husband sparks controversy online.

Internet users disapprove of the video’s portrayal of gender roles.

The husband appears indifferent to the wife’s gesture.

A video circulating on social media has sparked controversy and disapproval. The clip, created by a couple known for sharing content online, portrays a wife sacrificing her portion of food for her husband.

However, the husband appears indifferent to this act of sacrifice. The video, uploaded by Timsy Jain on Instagram, intended to highlight the sacrifices women make for their families.

In the footage, the husband asks for more rice after finishing his share at the dinner table.

The wife, realizing there is none left, quietly places some of her rice into the casserole and serves it to her husband.

Unfortunately, the husband remains unaware of his wife’s gesture and remains engrossed in his phone. As a result, the internet has responded with criticism instead of praise for the video.