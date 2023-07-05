The fervour surrounding the award-winning film ‘RRR’ continues unabated, as its Oscar-winning song has garnered a massive fan following across the globe. Social media platforms are flooded with videos of people dancing to the exhilarating track ‘Naatu Naatu‘ on a regular basis. However, the latest sensation revolves around a viral poster featuring tennis legends Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The poster, shared by Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle, showcases the two sporting icons dressed in their signature white tennis attire, performing the captivating hook step of the song on what appears to be the Centre Court.

Accompanied by the caption “Naatu Naatu, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon,” the post has garnered 1.1 million views and 12,800 likes since its release. This unique convergence of sports and entertainment has further fueled the excitement surrounding both the film and the prestigious tennis tournament.

🎶 Naatu Naatu 🎶 Advertisement Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon 😍 pic.twitter.com/O8embrKZ4v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2023

As Carlos Alcaraz, the rising star and world number one, issues a warning to Djokovic about his resilience under pressure, the electrifying poster has further amplified the anticipation and buzz surrounding a potential clash between these formidable contenders at the Wimbledon final. The vibrant fusion of music, cinema, and sports continues to captivate audiences worldwide, uniting fans across different realms of entertainment and competition.

As one of the users wrote, “This acknowledgement is bigger than any, I repeat ANY award for RRR.”

Another user wrote, “#NaatuNaatu domination! My love for tennis and my favourite song in one frame!”

A third person wrote, “Indian cinema is all set to take over the world, even the British who once ruled India Never imagined our favorite tennis tournament #Wimbledon mention anything about Indian cinema.”

A fourth user commented, “Hence proved: India gives them their highest viewership.”

Another wrote, “Indian soft power has stormed the world through #NattuNattu.”

As someone else said, “British Grandslam tweeting about RRR . Irony & satisfying.”

