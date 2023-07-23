Advertisement
Winning Trick for Toddler Passport Photos Goes Viral

Winning Trick for Toddler Passport Photos Goes Viral

Getting a toddler to cooperate for a passport photo can be a daunting task for any parent. However, a simple yet winning trick has taken the internet by storm, winning the hearts of parents everywhere.

Twitter user Yair Menchel (@yairmenchel) recently shared a photo that captured the clever method. The image showed a person covered in a white sheet, sitting on a chair, and holding a baby to take their passport photo. This creative approach quickly gained traction, garnering over 91,000 likes and numerous positive comments.

Take  a look at the post below:

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

A Twitter user wrote, “My daughter is now in her 20s, but I recall having to do something similar for her passport photo when she was less than 1 year old!”.

Another person wrote, “Dam I wish I would have thought of that 20yrs ago. Great idea. I hide behind a chair and held my daughter through the holes in back of chair. Good job Dad.”

Many parents fondly recalled using the same technique with their own kids, while professionals in the field confirmed that this method is a tried-and-true staple for capturing a baby’s formal picture. Some photographers revealed that they keep a clean white blanket handy precisely for this purpose, allowing parents to hold their little ones comfortably while getting the perfect shot.

The viral tweet serves as a reminder that sometimes, the simplest solutions can be the most effective, turning what could be a challenging moment into a delightful memory.

Toddler's passport photo attempt goes viral
Toddler’s passport photo attempt goes viral

The adorable toddler video goes viral. Toddler tries his best to follow...

