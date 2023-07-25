Woman designs one-of-a-kind outfit for Barbie and Oppenheimer

Twitter user Danielle designed a dress inspired by both movies.

The dress can change from black to pink in a split second.

The video of the dress went viral and has over 1.2 million views.

Among the biggest releases this year, Barbie and Oppenheimer have generated significant buzz among fans, leading to a flood of related posts on social media.

People are sharing everything from Barbieheimer memes to their movie-watching experiences. One particular woman stands out as she managed to watch both films on the same day and expressed her love for them in a unique manner.

Twitter user Danielle created a special dress inspired by both movies and shared a video with the caption, “BARBENHEIMER. It took me quite some time to craft this outfit, but I finally did it!”

In the video, she walks in front of an Oppenheimer poster wearing a black outfit. As she walks towards a Barbie poster, she manipulates some strings in her dress, transforming it into a vibrant pink ensemble.

Her creativity has left many impressed and garnered attention across social media.