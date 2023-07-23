Advertisement
Edition: English
Woman gets 'Barbenheimmer experience' at Oppenheimer

  • Oppenheimer and Barbie, two movies released on the same day, are creating a buzz online.
  • A technical glitch caused half of the screen to turn pink during one screening of Oppenheimer.
  • Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr.

Currently, the internet is abuzz with excitement over the clash between the Oppenheimer and Barbie films at the box office.

Both movies were released on the same day, July 21, leading to a dilemma for movie-goers who are finding it tough to decide which one to watch first or whether to watch either of them at all.

This Hollywood summer blockbuster faceoff has been humorously referred to as “Barbenheimer” by the media, generating significant attention.

Interestingly, during one screening of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a technical glitch caused half of the screen to turn pink.

Despite the issue, the movie continued to play. This incident was witnessed by a woman who had come to watch the film in the theater.

Twitter user Britt Rivera shared a picture of the quirky occurrence, which quickly gained traction online, adding to the excitement surrounding the movie rivalry.

