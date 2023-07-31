Woman Hospitalized After Drinking 4 Liters of Water a Day

Advertisement Toronto mom hospitalized after participating in ’75 Hard’ fitness challenge.

The woman drank a gallon of water daily as part of the challenge and developed severe sodium deficiency.

Doctor advised her to limit water intake to less than half a liter per day.

In Toronto, Canada, a TikTok user participated in the popular fitness challenge “75 Hard” and ended up in the hospital.

The challenge requires rigorous workouts twice a day, strict dieting, and drinking a gallon of water daily, with no alcohol or cheat meals allowed.

Michelle Fairburn, a mom, and realtor, documented her experience on TikTok, where she believed she developed water poisoning due to excessive water intake.

She suffered from symptoms like nausea, weakness, frequent bathroom trips at night, and loss of appetite.

At the hospital, Fairburn was diagnosed with severe sodium deficiency, a potentially life-threatening condition if left untreated.

The doctor advised her to limit water consumption to less than half a liter per day, as opposed to the excessive four liters required by the challenge.

Despite her health scare, Fairburn expressed her determination to continue with the “75 Hard” challenge, refusing to give up.

Notably, the challenge was created by Andy Frisella, a podcaster and CEO of a supplement company, and it has faced criticism from experts for its extreme nature, raising concerns about possible burnout.