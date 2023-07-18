Woman Kite-Surfs in Saree, Sparks Debate Online

AI-Written Cover Letter Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons
In the past, the saree was often considered as a limiting garment unsuitable for sports or adventurous pursuits.
However, there is a growing trend of individuals engaging in various activities while wearing the traditional six-yard attire.
Recently, on July 10, Katya Saini, a licensed Scuba diving instructor, gained attention when she shared a video of herself kite surfing while draped in a saree.
The video has amassed over two lakh likes, showcasing both admiration for her abilities and concerns about the potential dangers of participating in adventure sports while wearing a saree.
Expressing the former sentiment, an Instagram user wrote, “Now THIS is cross culture!! I love this. You are amazing!!!!”.
Echoing the opposite sentiment, an Instagram user wrote, “What you have shown here is not recommended at all. It’s highly dangerous. There are outfits for sports for a reason, not for fashion or statement. Loose and extra clothing can get stuck and even result in a life-altering accident. Not sure who thought of the idea of this promotion. Surprisingly, you don’t consider safety while promoting something.!”.
An Instagram user even joked, saying, “This is how my boss expects me to travel to work when it’s raining heavily and streets are flooded”.
Back in February, a video captured significant attention on social media. Shy Nu, an Instagram user with the handle @yathrikan_200, uploaded a clip featuring a 67-year-old woman confidently riding a rope cycle while elegantly draped in a saree.
The video depicted her effortless demeanor as if this act was just another ordinary occurrence.
