Woman Kite-Surfs in Saree, Sparks Debate Online

Saree-wearing women are increasingly participating in adventure sports.

Katya Saini’s kite surfed in a saree, drawing both praise and criticism.

A 67-year-old woman rode a rope cycle in a saree, inspiring others.

Advertisement

In the past, the saree was often considered as a limiting garment unsuitable for sports or adventurous pursuits.

However, there is a growing trend of individuals engaging in various activities while wearing the traditional six-yard attire.

Recently, on July 10, Katya Saini, a licensed Scuba diving instructor, gained attention when she shared a video of herself kite surfing while draped in a saree.

The video has amassed over two lakh likes, showcasing both admiration for her abilities and concerns about the potential dangers of participating in adventure sports while wearing a saree.