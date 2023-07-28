Woman quits new job after 3 days, asks if she’s overreacting

Reddit user quits new job after 3 days, citing toxic work environment.

Boss accused her of not doing work, disappearing for long periods of time.

Netizens support her decision to quit, saying she did the right thing.

A Reddit user recently posted about her decision to quit her new job after just three days.

The post delved into the overwhelming experience of starting at a new workplace, including the challenges of adapting to a new team, understanding her role, and grasping the work culture.

Unfortunately, she encountered unfavorable situations that led her to consider seeking other job opportunities.

In her detailed post, she explained the reasons behind her quick departure and sought feedback from fellow netizens, questioning whether she may have overreacted.

Reasons Behind the Woman’s Swift Job Resignation:

“I started work for a company on Monday. Wednesday, the boss called me in to chew me out … and it led to me quitting. I would appreciate some insight as to whether I was justified in doing so, or if I’m overreacting,” she wrote.

In her post, the woman elaborated on her feelings regarding her boss scolding her for incomplete tasks, expressing concern about her spending more than 10 minutes in the bathroom, and not revealing her previous struggles with mental health issues. These experiences played a significant role in her decision to quit the job after just three days.

“He questioned why I wasn’t doing work when it was piling up. (He never assigned me any work, it was my colleague and mentor who assigned me work, which I was, in fact, doing.),” she explained. “He accused me of disappearing for ages (I was in the toilet for 10+ minutes, he questioned why I took so long to go to the toilet when I said it was because of constipation, he said I should have declared this issue to him during the interview too),” she further explained.

“When I explained all the above to him, he accused me of being argumentative. He then told me he was giving me until tomorrow (which is today) to decide if I am able to work there. I told him I didn’t need till tomorrow, and said I was resigning effective immediately,” she added.

She also explained that her dad is not happy about the situation and said that she “should have toughed it out”. “Did I do the right thing, or should I have stayed?” she further posted urging netizens to share their opinions.

Why She Quit My Job Within Three Days: A Detailed Account

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this work-related post:

“‘So, QueenMangosteen, tell us a little about yourself’, ‘Well I stopped taking my antidepressants about half a year ago. And I’m constipated. ‘When can you start?’. Would also be a good answer for the ‘Tell us about a weakness you have’ type question,” shared a Reddit user. “Seriously I think you have a legal action against this employer. Everything he asked about your constipation and mental health is illegal to ask,” added another. “If you are treated this way as a new hire in training, he would have continued to treat you this way. He would have manipulated you to work harder and possibly off the clock. You did the right thing, good luck on your next job,” joined a third. “Toxic. You made the right call,” wrote a fourth.