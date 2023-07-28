Woman Receives 100+ Unordered Amazon Packages

Cindy Smith of Prince William County, Virginia, was puzzled when she started receiving numerous Amazon packages she hadn’t ordered. The boxes contained over 1,000 headlamps, 800 glue guns, and dozens of binoculars. The packages bore her address but the name “Lixiao Zhang,” was unfamiliar to Smith.

Initially suspected as a brushing scam, where vendors create fake sales to boost their 5-star reviews, the truth was different. Amazon officials investigated and found that vendors were sending packages to random addresses to clear unsold merchandise from Amazon fulfilment centres.

Similar incidents were reported in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. The scheme involves sellers in China sending packages to various addresses to avoid the cost of returning goods to the fulfilment centres.

Amazon has taken action, closing the seller’s account responsible for these unordered packages. Such scams highlight the need for vigilance and awareness while shopping online.

