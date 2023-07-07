Woman Receives Message from ‘Fit Bus Driver’

In a refreshing departure from dating apps, Donna Suter, a woman from Whitefield, Manchester, took matters into her own hands in hopes of catching the attention of a “fit bus driver” she had spotted. Donna left a bold message at a bus stop on Radcliffe New Road, which read, “HEY FIT BUS DRIVER CALL ME,” accompanied by her phone number. Despite initially catching the eye of a passer-by, it wasn’t until July 4th that Donna received a response from the driver himself.

Excitedly checking her mailbox, Donna discovered a message from the bus driver, who confirmed his identity with a photo. However, to her disappointment, he revealed that he was already in a relationship. The bus driver, who asked to remain anonymous, jokingly admitted that his colleagues had been speculating about the mysterious admirer all week, and he took the opportunity to claim responsibility for the note.

Although Donna’s romantic gesture didn’t lead to love this time, she remains undeterred. Single for five years and disenchanted with dating apps, she expressed a willingness to try unconventional methods again, humorously suggesting a train station or airport as potential venues for her next attempt. Donna believes that her bold approach may even inspire others to rethink the way they navigate the dating world. All in all, it was an amusing and lighthearted episode that brought a smile to everyone involved.

