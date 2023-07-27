Woman Recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa Hook Steps

A dance video featuring a woman recreating the hook steps from the song “Kaavaala,” starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has taken the internet by storm. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Anirudh himself alongside Shilpa Rao, was released on July 6 this year, and it has already garnered over 74 million views on YouTube.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Priyanka Shenoy Menon, showcases her impeccable dance skills as she effortlessly replicates Tamannaah Bhatia’s moves from the song. Menon, a former beauty pageant winner, captivates viewers with her perfect synchronization of dance moves and expressions.

Take a look at the post below:

The Instagram Reel posted a week ago, has amassed a staggering 47.2 million views and more than two million likes. It has also sparked an outpouring of admiration from netizens, who left heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

The infectious beats of “Kaavaala” have inspired people worldwide to share their dance renditions, making the song a social media sensation. Priyanka Shenoy Menon’s mesmerizing performance has undoubtedly left a lasting impression and won the hearts of viewers across the platform.

Check out the responses below:

“You just nailed the expression!” posted an individual. Another added, “This is the closest and nicest version I have seen.” “Omg the sync,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Fire.” “Wow you really nailed it.” “This is the best one on Instagram,” expressed a fifth. A sixth exclaimed, “Oh my goodness!”

