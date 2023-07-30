Woman’s Amazon Nightmare: Hundreds of Unordered Packages

- A woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she didn’t order.
- Packages were addressed to “Lixiao Zhang” and contained headlamps, glue guns, and binoculars.
- Smith gave away the unwanted items to friends, neighbors, and local businesses.
Cindy Smith, a resident of Prince William County, Virginia, has become a victim of a concerning new fraud known as the “seller scam.”
More than 100 Amazon packages have been delivered to her doorstep without any prior orders placed by her.
The packages, addressed to a certain individual named “Lixiao Zhang,” contain products that Cindy did not request and are often of poor quality.
This incident has sparked numerous complaints on news outlets and social media platforms, with many expressing regret over ordering from e-commerce websites due to similar issues of receiving incorrect or subpar products, or sometimes no delivery at all.
“They came from everybody. FedEx, Amazon, all of them were delivering boxes,” Smith told CBS News affiliate WUSA.
Cindy Smith’s predicament became increasingly overwhelming as the unrequested Amazon packages continued to pile up, obstructing her front door and filling her basement.
Among the 1000+ packages were an astonishing number of headlamps, glue guns, and children’s binoculars.
Frustrated by the situation, Smith took matters into her own hands and began distributing the unwanted items around town, offering them to anyone interested.
She embarked on a peculiar quest, driving around with a car full of headlamps and glue guns, giving them away to friends, neighbors, dog shelters, and veterinary clinics, and even surprising the staff at a Burger King with her unexpected gifts.
Many found her actions strange, but Smith was determined to lighten her load of unsolicited merchandise.
Initially, she suspected she might be a victim of a “brushing scam,” wherein dishonest sellers send packages to random addresses to create fake positive reviews for their products.
However, another possibility emerged from WUSA’s investigation, suggesting that Cindy might have fallen prey to a scheme where vendors attempt to dispose of unsold inventory from Amazon fulfillment centers.
Regardless of the cause, Cindy Smith’s experience highlights the potential risks consumers face in the world of e-commerce, where scams and unrequested deliveries can lead to an abundance of unexpected and unnecessary products.
