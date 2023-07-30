Woman’s Amazon Nightmare: Hundreds of Unordered Packages

A woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she didn’t order.

Packages were addressed to “Lixiao Zhang” and contained headlamps, glue guns, and binoculars.

Smith gave away the unwanted items to friends, neighbors, and local businesses.

Cindy Smith, a resident of Prince William County, Virginia, has become a victim of a concerning new fraud known as the “seller scam.”

More than 100 Amazon packages have been delivered to her doorstep without any prior orders placed by her.

The packages, addressed to a certain individual named “Lixiao Zhang,” contain products that Cindy did not request and are often of poor quality.

This incident has sparked numerous complaints on news outlets and social media platforms, with many expressing regret over ordering from e-commerce websites due to similar issues of receiving incorrect or subpar products, or sometimes no delivery at all.