Woman’s Daring Attempt to Rescue Pet Parrot Takes Unexpected Turn

Woman rescued after attempting to rescue her parrot on a cliff in Wales.

Parrot flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner stranded.

The mountain rescue team rescued the woman and the parrot.

In a rare and perilous incident, a woman found herself in a challenging situation while attempting to rescue her beloved parrot in Wales. The heartwarming tales of humans saving animals have been a source of inspiration, but this time, the tables were turned.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team in Wales received an alert about a woman in distress, stranded high on the cliffs of Glyder Fawr, a majestic mountain in the United Kingdom. The incident unfolded when the woman, along with a group of fellow parrot owners, was out for a stroll in the picturesque area.

Unfortunately, an unexpected encounter with a peregrine falcon startled one of the parrots, causing it to take flight in fear, and leaving its owner deeply concerned. In a bid to rescue her precious companion, the devoted woman valiantly pursued her parrot as it soared higher and higher, eventually leading her to a precarious spot on the mountain cliffs.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the mountain rescue team swiftly swung into action to aid the stranded woman and bring her to safety. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the deep bond between humans and their animal companions, while also underscoring the importance of caution and preparedness when venturing into the great outdoors.

They further added, "The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it. Unfortunately, the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck. To a barrage of parrot jokes from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, a hill party climbed up to the base of the cliffs and belayed a team member up to her location to make her safe. On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack, greeted our team member with a 'Hello'! Once safely on belay, both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain."