Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Nowadays, numerous individuals rely on dating apps to discover potential romantic partners.
Although many users praise the efficiency of these apps in filtering through numerous matches in their vicinity, some individuals still prefer the traditional approach of meeting someone in person, such as at a bar or club.
Recently, a woman shared an intriguing tactic for meeting people she is interested in by distributing business cards.
However, it is not a regular business card as she called it a “business card for flirting”. Miriam Makalia Vance, from Brooklyn, New York, shared a photo of the card on Twitter. It says in large font, “Hi, I think you’re cute.” Introducing herself, it reads, “My name is Miriam. If you think I’m cute too, get in touch.” It also contains her Twitter account and her phone number.
“Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting,” Vance wrote.
Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting pic.twitter.com/wliADtXVcj
— Miriam Makalia Vance (@MakaliaVance) July 17, 2023
“I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I’m insane,” commented a user. “Then they’re not the type of people you want as friends!” Vance replied to the user.
I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I’m insane
— Mizenower? (@settroit) July 18, 2023
Then they're not the type of people you want as friends!
— Miriam Makalia Vance (@MakaliaVance) July 18, 2023
“These are adorable and amazing, I love the concept,” said another user. This is so cute,” another person wrote. “If someone handed me this card, it’d boost my mood for at least 15 years,” another user expressed.
these are adorable and amazing, I love the concept
— Maia Bittner (@maiab) July 18, 2023
If someone handed me this card, it’d boost my mood for at least 15 years.
— misbehaviour saviour (@StrictlyRandy) July 18, 2023
“I would be floating if I got this. But I feel like it would be less effective if a man did this. Depending on his vibe, it would come across as arrogant, wimpy, or just weird,” another netizen said.
