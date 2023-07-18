Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Woman creates “business card for flirting” to meet people in person.

The card says “Hi, I think you’re cute” and includes her Twitter account and phone number.

People on Twitter are loving the idea, but some say it would be less effective if a man did it.

Nowadays, numerous individuals rely on dating apps to discover potential romantic partners.

Although many users praise the efficiency of these apps in filtering through numerous matches in their vicinity, some individuals still prefer the traditional approach of meeting someone in person, such as at a bar or club.

Recently, a woman shared an intriguing tactic for meeting people she is interested in by distributing business cards.