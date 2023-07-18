Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Woman’s dating hack with ‘business card’ goes viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Woman creates “business card for flirting” to meet people in person.
  • The card says “Hi, I think you’re cute” and includes her Twitter account and phone number.
  • People on Twitter are loving the idea, but some say it would be less effective if a man did it.
Advertisement

Nowadays, numerous individuals rely on dating apps to discover potential romantic partners.

Although many users praise the efficiency of these apps in filtering through numerous matches in their vicinity, some individuals still prefer the traditional approach of meeting someone in person, such as at a bar or club.

Recently, a woman shared an intriguing tactic for meeting people she is interested in by distributing business cards.

Advertisement

However, it is not a regular business card as she called it a “business card for flirting”. Miriam Makalia Vance, from Brooklyn, New York, shared a photo of the card on Twitter. It says in large font, “Hi, I think you’re cute.” Introducing herself, it reads, “My name is Miriam. If you think I’m cute too, get in touch.” It also contains her Twitter account and her phone number.

“Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting,” Vance wrote.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“These are adorable and amazing, I love the concept,” said another user. This is so cute,” another person wrote. “If someone handed me this card, it’d boost my mood for at least 15 years,” another user expressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would be floating if I got this. But I feel like it would be less effective if a man did this. Depending on his vibe, it would come across as arrogant, wimpy, or just weird,” another netizen said.

Also Read

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Missing Number in 9 Seconds!
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Missing Number in 9 Seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles that test critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. These...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story