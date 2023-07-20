Woman’s Impressive Farewell Dance to SRK’s Chammak Challo

A viral video of a college farewell performance is capturing hearts on social media. The clip shows a woman dancing to the popular song “Chammak Challo” from the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The performance took place at Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, during farewell celebrations.

The Instagram Reel, shared by user Namrata Saini on June 28, has garnered over 3.8 million views and continues to attract attention. In the video, Saini is dressed in a vibrant saree, showcasing flawless dance steps and emotive expressions that have left audiences and netizens impressed.

Instagram user Namrata Saini shared a video with the caption “When farewell rehearsals>>> internals,” The video’s text overlay reads, “Farewell performance aisa do ki 4 log puche: ye apne ki college ki hai (Dance on farewell in such a way that four people ask: Is she from our college)?”

Many viewers praised Saini’s dance skills and shared their admiration in the comments section. Check out the responses below:

“I would go back to college just to witness this performance again,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “Nice moves,” while a third posted, “Fantastic.” A fourth shared, “This was so good.” “Very nice dance.” “Wow! So nice,” joined a fifth. A sixth shared, “Dance on farewell in such a way that four people declare you as winner.”

The video exemplifies the joy and nostalgia that accompanies college farewells, where students come together to celebrate their academic journey and create lasting memories with performances like this one.

