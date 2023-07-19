Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online

Fawad, Mahira Khan as Batman and Catwoman? AI images go viral
In the past decade, the definition of marriage as an institution has undergone significant changes.
Nowadays, individuals take their time to carefully select a compatible partner and ensure they are financially stable and successful in their careers before committing to someone else.
However, despite these advancements, certain traditional notions persist, such as the expectation that men should have a high income and women should excel at domestic tasks.
A matrimonial predicament shared by an anonymous woman has recently gained attention online, becoming the subject of mockery for many.
The woman, a 29-year-old B.Com graduate, has provided a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with their wages, salaries, and respective companies of employment.
Seeking guidance from the internet, she seeks assistance in choosing the most suitable husband among the options presented.
Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career
And then getting judged on your salary by a 29 y/o BCom aunty who’s not even working as of now
— Aryan Trivedi (@AryanTrivedi_7) July 17, 2023
The aforementioned post has generated numerous discussions on the internet, eliciting various reactions.
While some individuals ridiculed the situation, others expressed the opinion that the woman’s “requirements” were unethical, particularly since she does not work.
Supporters of the woman argued that women have long been objectified, making it reasonable for an educated woman to outline her preferences and deal-breakers when selecting a life partner.
In addition, some individuals resorted to humor, referring to the post as the “Indian Pati League” (IPL), drawing parallels to the popular cricket league.
Here’s what people said:
She has 14 matches, 1 will win
On paper, Bangalore has the brightest chances
People on Twitter have lots of theories
Many brands are involved
Welcome to IPL – Indian Pati League pic.twitter.com/Kkob3a0wiE
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 18, 2023
Laundo ko judge kar rahi ye chokri
Isko koi bolo pehle jaake khoje naukri
— Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) July 18, 2023
Why are marriages failing? Herein lies the answer. Priorities ? 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/zzfwLpW4dZ
— Siddhant Das (@sidvick) July 18, 2023
oh men are pissed they’re being compared and chosen as if that’s not what’s been happening to women since centuries lmao https://t.co/ezMVbUThdG
— k (@krownnist) July 18, 2023
patriarchy is all fun and games until men experience a fraction of what women have endured for eons together. https://t.co/20WA2tRE91
— goblin (@tunaktunak22) July 18, 2023
guys do u remember when centuries of indian men picked their wives on how much dowry and land/gifts was being offered to them and married women (basically property for them) under the guise of arranged marriage – 😍 https://t.co/7owrfhLHi9Advertisement
— temporarily back home (@luxsoapp) July 18, 2023
