Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online

An anonymous woman posted a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with their salaries and companies.

The post sparked a debate online, with some people criticizing the woman’s “requirements.”

Advertisement Others defend her right to choose.

In the past decade, the definition of marriage as an institution has undergone significant changes.

Nowadays, individuals take their time to carefully select a compatible partner and ensure they are financially stable and successful in their careers before committing to someone else.

However, despite these advancements, certain traditional notions persist, such as the expectation that men should have a high income and women should excel at domestic tasks.

A matrimonial predicament shared by an anonymous woman has recently gained attention online, becoming the subject of mockery for many.

The woman, a 29-year-old B.Com graduate, has provided a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with their wages, salaries, and respective companies of employment.

Seeking guidance from the internet, she seeks assistance in choosing the most suitable husband among the options presented.