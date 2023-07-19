Advertisement
Woman’s matrimonial dilemma sparks gender debate online

  • An anonymous woman posted a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with their salaries and companies.
  • The post sparked a debate online, with some people criticizing the woman’s “requirements.”
  • Others defend her right to choose.

In the past decade, the definition of marriage as an institution has undergone significant changes.

Nowadays, individuals take their time to carefully select a compatible partner and ensure they are financially stable and successful in their careers before committing to someone else.

However, despite these advancements, certain traditional notions persist, such as the expectation that men should have a high income and women should excel at domestic tasks.

A matrimonial predicament shared by an anonymous woman has recently gained attention online, becoming the subject of mockery for many.

The woman, a 29-year-old B.Com graduate, has provided a list of 14 potential suitors, complete with their wages, salaries, and respective companies of employment.

Seeking guidance from the internet, she seeks assistance in choosing the most suitable husband among the options presented.

See the post:

The aforementioned post has generated numerous discussions on the internet, eliciting various reactions.

While some individuals ridiculed the situation, others expressed the opinion that the woman’s “requirements” were unethical, particularly since she does not work.

Supporters of the woman argued that women have long been objectified, making it reasonable for an educated woman to outline her preferences and deal-breakers when selecting a life partner.

In addition, some individuals resorted to humor, referring to the post as the “Indian Pati League” (IPL), drawing parallels to the popular cricket league.

Here’s what people said:

