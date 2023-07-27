Woman’s mind-bending optical illusion art will blow your mind

Advertisement Artist Mimi Choi’s mesmerizing video of food paintings on her body goes viral.

Choi uses makeup to create optical illusions that trick the mind.

Her hyper-realistic artworks include a ramen bowl, burgers, fries, bananas, tomatoes, and more.

A mesmerizing video of food paintings on an artist’s body is taking the internet by storm. Mimi Choi, the talented artist, has harnessed the power of makeup to craft optical illusions that play tricks on the mind.

Optical illusions have a way of captivating us, where an image initially appears one way, but upon closer inspection, we realize it’s something entirely different.

Advertisement

Mimi Choi’s latest viral video showcases her remarkable talent as she creates astonishingly realistic paintings of food on her own body, defying our perception of reality.

In the Instagram-shared video, you’ll be amazed to see a beautifully crafted ramen bowl on her head, along with mouthwatering burgers, fries, bananas, tomatoes, and a bread packet meticulously drawn on various parts of her face and legs.

These hyper-realistic artworks are so convincing that one might mistake them for actual dishes at first glance, only to be astounded by the optical illusion when they take a second look.

Mimi Choi’s skillful manipulation of makeup and her artistic flair truly leave viewers in awe.