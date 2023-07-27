Woman’s mind-bending optical illusion art will blow your mind

Man’s post about GPT-4 being a better husband than him goes viral
A mesmerizing video of food paintings on an artist’s body is taking the internet by storm. Mimi Choi, the talented artist, has harnessed the power of makeup to craft optical illusions that play tricks on the mind.
Optical illusions have a way of captivating us, where an image initially appears one way, but upon closer inspection, we realize it’s something entirely different.
Mimi Choi’s latest viral video showcases her remarkable talent as she creates astonishingly realistic paintings of food on her own body, defying our perception of reality.
In the Instagram-shared video, you’ll be amazed to see a beautifully crafted ramen bowl on her head, along with mouthwatering burgers, fries, bananas, tomatoes, and a bread packet meticulously drawn on various parts of her face and legs.
These hyper-realistic artworks are so convincing that one might mistake them for actual dishes at first glance, only to be astounded by the optical illusion when they take a second look.
Mimi Choi’s skillful manipulation of makeup and her artistic flair truly leave viewers in awe.
Last year, this post garnered an impressive nine lakh views, along with nearly 60,000 likes and numerous comments since its initial sharing.
An individual commented, “Dam girl, I hope you know your worth!!! Because these are fantastic, out of this World!!!!” A second added, “Stunning and very weird at the same time can’t stop watching this.” A third shared, “You are a true artist. You are amazing. Please keep them coming, I can tell you work hard you are amazing.” A fourth wrote, “Nice work, you should be a makeup artist for movies. I could imagine you on Halloween.” A fifth said, “Your art is making me hungry!!! I’m impressed.”
