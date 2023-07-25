Woman’s Pasta Plate Becomes Bird’s Next Meal

Bird steals pasta from woman’s plate in viral video.

The woman is amazed by the bird’s boldness but continues to eat her meal.

The video has been viewed over 32 million times.

Advertisement

There’s a fascinating video circulating on TikTok and Twitter, showcasing a unique bird behavior.

In the clip, a small bird is seen very slowly and patiently stealing pasta from a woman’s plate without paying much attention to her.

The woman is clearly amazed by the sight, as she covers her mouth in disbelief. The bird leisurely enjoys its stolen meal for a few seconds before finally flying away.

The video concludes with the woman enjoying her meal, seemingly unfazed by the bird’s amusing escapade.

The caption on Twitter amusingly mentions that the unbelievable scene wouldn’t be believed if not recorded.