Woman’s Pasta Plate Becomes Bird’s Next Meal
  • Bird steals pasta from woman’s plate in viral video.
  • The woman is amazed by the bird’s boldness but continues to eat her meal.
  • The video has been viewed over 32 million times.
There’s a fascinating video circulating on TikTok and Twitter, showcasing a unique bird behavior.

In the clip, a small bird is seen very slowly and patiently stealing pasta from a woman’s plate without paying much attention to her.

The woman is clearly amazed by the sight, as she covers her mouth in disbelief. The bird leisurely enjoys its stolen meal for a few seconds before finally flying away.

The video concludes with the woman enjoying her meal, seemingly unfazed by the bird’s amusing escapade.

The caption on Twitter amusingly mentions that the unbelievable scene wouldn’t be believed if not recorded.

Take a look at this video of a bird stealing food from a woman:

Posted on July 24, the video quickly went viral, garnering an impressive 32.2 million views and counting.

Numerous viewers have left comments expressing their fascination with the content. The video’s popularity continues to grow steadily.

How did Twitter users react to this video of a bird stealing pasta?

“She’s a pure soul,” posted a Twitter user. “Adorable,” shared another. “Awww he’s probably hungry, sweet reaction,” joined a third. “It is nice to share with others,” wrote a fourth. However, a few expressed that it is probably not a good idea to keep eating after the bird ate from the plate. Like this individual who commented, “Definitely wouldn’t have kept eating it… new plate me now.”

