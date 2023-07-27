Woman’s rescue mission for pet parrot goes awry

Advertisement Woman rescued after attempting to rescue her parrot on a cliff in Wales.

Parrot flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner stranded.

The mountain rescue team rescued the woman and the parrot.

In a rare and perilous incident, a woman found herself in a challenging situation while attempting to rescue her beloved parrot in Wales.

The heartwarming tales of humans saving animals have been a source of inspiration, but this time, the tables were turned.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team in Wales received an alert about a woman in distress, stranded high on the cliffs of Glyder Fawr, a majestic mountain in the United Kingdom.

The incident unfolded when the woman, along with a group of fellow parrot owners, was out for a stroll in the picturesque area.

Unfortunately, an unexpected encounter with a peregrine falcon startled one of the parrots, causing it to take flight in fear, and leaving its owner deeply concerned.

In a bid to rescue her precious companion, the devoted woman valiantly pursued her parrot as it soared higher and higher, eventually leading her to a precarious spot on the mountain cliffs.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the mountain rescue team swiftly swung into action to aid the stranded woman and bring her to safety.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the deep bond between humans and their animal companions, while also underscoring the importance of caution and preparedness when venturing into the great outdoors.

Thankfully, the woman was successfully rescued, and despite the danger, the parrot was later found safe and sound, reuniting the two in a heartwarming conclusion to this extraordinary tale of devotion and courage.