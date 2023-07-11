World Record Broken: Over 17,000 Pancakes Served in 8 Hours

The Calgary Stampede, a popular annual rodeo and festival in Alberta, Canada, has made its mark in history by breaking a Guinness World Record for serving over 17,000 pancakes in just eight hours. The event took place at the GMC Stadium Courtyard on Sunday, where volunteers were treated to pancakes starting at 6:30 a.m. The doors were then opened to the public at 8 a.m., and the pancake extravaganza began.

According to the official Twitter account of the Calgary Stampede, a staggering total of 17,182 pancakes were served by the end of the eight-hour period. The Guinness World Records adjudicator, Brittany Dunn, was present to witness the record-breaking attempt. Although 15 pancakes were disqualified for various reasons, the event still managed to surpass the previous record of 14,208 pancakes, solidifying its place in the world record books.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) Advertisement

The pancake breakfast has become a beloved tradition during the Calgary Stampede, attracting locals and tourists alike. It showcases the community’s spirit and dedication, as volunteers tirelessly worked together to make the event a resounding success. This achievement not only brings pride to the organizers but also highlights the enthusiasm and support for the Calgary Stampede, cementing its status as a must-visit festival for all pancake enthusiasts and rodeo lovers.

Also Read Liv Cooke Shatters World Record with Freestyle Football Skills Liv Cooke breaks the world record for most sit-down alternating football crossovers...