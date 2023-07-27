World Record for Giant Takeoff Tattoo Tribute

A remarkable tribute to the late American rapper Takeoff has earned a team of tattoo artists a coveted Guinness World Record. Collaborating at Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos, and Pese Noir in Atlanta, Georgia, the artists accomplished the world’s largest tattoo artwork, dedicated to the hip-hop artist.

According to Guinness World Records, the massive tattoo covers an astonishing area of 79 square feet and 6 square inches. It was meticulously inked onto synthetic silicone skin, commonly used by artists to refine their craft. The tattoo serves as a moving homage to Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball. He was a member of the renowned hip-hop trio Migos and tragically lost his life in November 2022.

This isn’t the first instance of artists paying tribute to the late rapper. In April, Offset, a fellow Migos member and Takeoff’s cousin, revealed a substantial tattoo adorning the majority of his back, honouring his beloved bandmate. The tattoo featured an image of Takeoff adorned with several gold chains, accompanied by the heartfelt inscription, “Love you 4L and after.”

Take a look at the post below:

The enormous tattoo created by skilled artists now stands as a touching testament to the lasting impact and influence of Takeoff in the music world.

“It is special to be able to create something that stays with people for their lifetime,” Atlanta tattoo artist JR Outlaw told the media, “I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city,” he added.

