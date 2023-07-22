World Record: Iowa Man’s 69,255 Unique Pencil Collection

Aaron Bartholmey, a 36-year-old resident of Colfax, Iowa, is on a mission to secure the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection. Recently, he took his astonishing assortment of 69,255 unique writing implements to the Colfax Historical Society museum for an official count, adhering to the strict rules set by Guinness World Records.

Bartholmey’s passion for pencils began in first grade when his teacher gifted colourful pencils to each student for Christmas. This small gesture sparked an enduring fascination with these writing tools. Over the years, he expanded his collection by acquiring pencils from antique stores and flea markets.

His remarkable collection now boasts a diverse array of pencils, including vintage commemorative ones dating back more than a century, advertising pencils, and even pencils designed to dial rotary phones. Among his prized possessions are sports-themed pencils featuring team schedules.

Bartholmey’s enthusiasm goes beyond the pencils themselves; he finds joy in the stories they tell. Unlike ordinary No. 2 pencils, his collection is a treasure trove of unique and interesting pieces.

Currently, the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection is held by Emilio Arenas, whose assortment of 24,026 pencils earned him the title in May 2020. Bartholmey’s collection is nearly three times larger, making him a strong contender for the new record.

While awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records officials, Bartholmey remains hopeful that his exceptional collection will earn him the coveted title. In the meantime, he continues to share his love for pencils and the fascinating tales they hold with the world.

