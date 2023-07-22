World Record: Woman Collects 23,632 Winnie the Pooh Items

Deb Hoffman from Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been holding the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008. Her passion for the fictional toy bear created by A.A. Milne has led her to amass an astonishing 23,632 unique Pooh-related items.

Hoffman’s collection encompasses a wide range of Pooh paraphernalia, including stuffed animals, toys, clothing, costumes, jewelry, watches, paintings, and more. Over the years, she has enjoyed collecting and connecting with people, receiving numerous items from complete strangers after her recognition by Guinness World Records.

The dedicated collector has no plans to stop anytime soon, expressing her intention to continue collecting for the rest of her life. Remarkably, she already has a plan for her cherished collection after she passes away – she aims to donate the entire collection to the museum in Canada, where the story of Winnie the Pooh first began.

Hoffman’s passion for Pooh has brought her joy and unique recognition, leaving her with an enduring legacy for years to come.

