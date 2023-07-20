World’s Oldest Bodybuilder at 90

Jim Arrington, the California man who earned the title of the world’s oldest bodybuilder in 2015, continues to defy age and set new records. At the impressive age of 90, Arrington recently competed in an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional League event in Reno, Nev., breaking his own record.

Initially recognized as the world’s oldest bodybuilder by Guinness World Records at 83, Arrington’s dedication to fitness and health knows no bounds. At the recent competition, he secured third place in the men’s over-70 category and claimed the top spot in the over-80 category.

Arrington’s fitness journey began at the age of 15 when he started lifting weights with aspirations of becoming a superhero. Overcoming various health challenges during his early years, he pursued his passion for bodybuilding, spending two hours at the gym three times a week.

Holding the world record has brought new opportunities for Arrington, including a feature in Men’s Health magazine last year. His remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration, proving that age is no barrier to staying fit and living life to the fullest.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page. Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement

Also Read Canoe Team Sets World Record Paddling the Mississippi River A remarkable achievement has been accomplished by a team of four men...