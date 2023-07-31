WWF: Twitter’s blue bird is going extinct. Will yours?

- WWF uses Twitter logo evolution to highlight real-world extinction crisis.
- The graphic has garnered over 300 reactions and has been reshared multiple times.
- WWF Germany responded to the post, expressing appreciation for the creative concept.
Over the years, WWF has utilized Twitter logos to raise awareness about wildlife conservation, drawing attention to the challenges faced by various species.
Recently, Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter, replacing the iconic bird logo with a black-and-white ‘X,’ has sparked significant discussion on social media.
Meanwhile, WWF, an international NGO based in Switzerland, has employed graphics to highlight the real threats that different species confront.
McCann Germany, an advertising agency, shared this graphic on LinkedIn that has been generating a lot of buzz. Alongside, they wrote a caption in German.
When translated into English, it reads, “The whole world mourns the loss of the Twitter bird. Around 1 million real animal species are threatened with extinction. Today we are in the midst of the greatest extinction of species since the end of the dinosaur era. A quarter of mammal species, one in eight bird species, more than 30 percent of sharks and rays, and 40 percent of amphibian species are threatened. Help us save the animals. An initiative of WWF Germany & us!”
Take a look at the graphic shared by McCann Germany below:
Two days ago, an advertising company shared a thought-provoking graphic on LinkedIn, depicting the evolution of the Twitter logo from a bluebird in 2006 to a black-and-white X in 2023.
The bluebird logos symbolize various bird species, while the X represents the urgent need to take action and protect wildlife from imminent threats.
Translated from German to English, the text on the graphic reads, “Protect our animal species before it’s too late.”
Since its posting, the graphic has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 300 reactions and being reshared multiple times. Notably, WWF Germany responded to the post, expressing appreciation for the creative concept by stating, “Thank you for this brilliant idea!” The graphic’s impactful message has sparked meaningful discussions on the platform about wildlife conservation and the importance of taking immediate steps to safeguard endangered species.
