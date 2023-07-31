WWF: Twitter’s blue bird is going extinct. Will yours?

WWF uses Twitter logo evolution to highlight real-world extinction crisis.

The graphic has garnered over 300 reactions and has been reshared multiple times.

WWF Germany responded to the post, expressing appreciation for the creative concept.

Over the years, WWF has utilized Twitter logos to raise awareness about wildlife conservation, drawing attention to the challenges faced by various species.

Recently, Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter, replacing the iconic bird logo with a black-and-white ‘X,’ has sparked significant discussion on social media.

Meanwhile, WWF, an international NGO based in Switzerland, has employed graphics to highlight the real threats that different species confront.