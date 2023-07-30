X’ Logo Atop Twitter HQ Sparks Optimism Online

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, took to Twitter to showcase his company’s latest achievement – a giant ‘X’ logo on top of their San Francisco headquarters. The video he shared displayed the new sign with running LED lights, beautifully illuminating the historic building that was formerly known as Twitter’s headquarters.

Since its posting a few hours ago, the video has already garnered immense attention, amassing over 1.8 million views and more than 46,000 likes. Users flooded the comment section with praises, describing the new logo as “cool” and “gorgeous.”

However, the installation of the giant ‘X’ sign has raised some concerns. The city of San Francisco launched an investigation into the matter, as the sign was put up without permission. Authorities cited the historical significance of the building as the reason for the probe.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

As the news spreads like wildfire across the internet, followers eagerly await Musk’s response to the investigation and continue to admire the striking presence of the new logo on the iconic San Francisco skyline.

A spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said, “Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign.”

“Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation,” the spokesperson added.

Check out the responses below:

“Drop it like it’s hot. X hits the spot!” wrote one user. “Gorgeous X Future is bright and brilliant,” commented another.

A third said, “Looking stunning! future is bright #X,” while a user fourth added, “Gotham style, love it”.

