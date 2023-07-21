Your brain is being tricked by this moving circle illusion

Divers Risk Lives to Save Endangered Whale Sharks
Do you ever come across those fascinating images that appear to be in motion, although they might not be?
Or those perplexing videos that leave you unsure about the direction an object or graphic is moving?
Well, these are popular types of optical illusions that can truly boggle the mind and leave you searching for explanations.
If you’re a fan of optical illusions, there’s something you shouldn’t miss.
Recently, a captivating optical illusion was posted on Reddit, featuring a circle, and the challenge is to determine the direction in which it is moving.
The post was shared by user @volossaveroniki, who captioned it with the question, “Where does the circle turn?”
Where the circle turns?
by u/volossaveroniki in opticalillusions
Just a few days ago, this post was shared and has already garnered nearly 400 likes and several comments from intrigued viewers.
The optical illusion featuring a moving circle has captured the attention of many on Reddit, courtesy of user @volossaveroniki’s intriguing share.
An individual wrote, “It’s moving at both sides.” A second added, “Did anyone else start getting ticked off that every time you try to follow a segment around it flips on you halfway through? I gave up lol” A third commented, “Damn, that messed with my brain. I glance from one end to the other and there is a threshold when the rotation just flips. No transition, no confusion, just instantly rotating the other way and the same glancing towards the other end. Most illusions seem to allow for a weird halfway effect, this is very binary.” “This optical my illusion. And it turns to the left,” shared a fourth. What do you think about this optical illusion?
