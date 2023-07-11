Zoo Requests: No Phone Videos for Gorillas

The Toronto Zoo has introduced a new policy urging visitors to refrain from showing cellphone videos to the facility’s gorillas. Signs have been posted outside the gorilla enclosure requesting visitors not to use their phones for displaying photos or videos to the primates. The initiative aims to limit screen time for the gorillas, as certain content can be distressing and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family groups.

Hollie Ross, the behavioural husbandry supervisor at the zoo, emphasized the importance of maintaining the gorillas’ natural lives. While there haven’t been significant behavioural changes noticed so far, zoo officials want to ensure that the animals can exhibit their natural behaviours without undue interference. One gorilla in particular, Nassir, born in 2009, has displayed a fascination with videos and screen time.

The zoo already permits controlled viewing of nature documentaries for the gorillas, but the new policy ensures that the content is monitored and appropriate. By implementing these restrictions, the Toronto Zoo hopes to allow visitors to observe the gorillas in their natural state and foster a deeper connection with these magnificent creatures.

