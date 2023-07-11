Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zoo Requests: No Phone Videos for Gorillas

Zoo Requests: No Phone Videos for Gorillas

Articles
Advertisement
Zoo Requests: No Phone Videos for Gorillas

Zoo Requests: No Phone Videos for Gorillas

Advertisement

The Toronto Zoo has introduced a new policy urging visitors to refrain from showing cellphone videos to the facility’s gorillas. Signs have been posted outside the gorilla enclosure requesting visitors not to use their phones for displaying photos or videos to the primates. The initiative aims to limit screen time for the gorillas, as certain content can be distressing and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family groups.

Hollie Ross, the behavioural husbandry supervisor at the zoo, emphasized the importance of maintaining the gorillas’ natural lives. While there haven’t been significant behavioural changes noticed so far, zoo officials want to ensure that the animals can exhibit their natural behaviours without undue interference. One gorilla in particular, Nassir, born in 2009, has displayed a fascination with videos and screen time.

The zoo already permits controlled viewing of nature documentaries for the gorillas, but the new policy ensures that the content is monitored and appropriate. By implementing these restrictions, the Toronto Zoo hopes to allow visitors to observe the gorillas in their natural state and foster a deeper connection with these magnificent creatures.

Also Read

Congo’s Virunga park is auctioning oil permits, endangering gorillas
Congo’s Virunga park is auctioning oil permits, endangering gorillas

Congo-Brazzaville is to auction 27 oil and gas blocks, up from 16...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story