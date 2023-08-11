₹2 Lakh Sushi: The Pinnacle of Luxury Dining

A restaurant in Osaka, Japan, has shattered records with the creation of the world’s priciest sushi, offering an luxury dining experience that’s turning heads. Sushi Kirimon’s extraordinary culinary feat, known as ‘Kiwami Omakase,’ presents a 20-piece sushi course that redefines luxury. This remarkable gastronomic journey comes at a staggering cost of JP¥ 3,50,000 (around ₹2,00,000), earning it a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

Crafted through meticulous adherence to traditional techniques and a careful curation of premium ingredients sourced from Japan and beyond, ‘Kiwami Omakase’ primarily comprises nigiri, sashimi, and maki. The pièce de résistance is topped with a flourish of gold leaf, adding a touch of opulence to an already lavish creation.

The sourcing of ingredients is a global affair, with seafood from various regions of Japan and key elements imported from countries such as China and Italy. Matsutake mushrooms journey from China, black truffles make their way from Italy, and even whale meat arrives from the North Atlantic Ocean.

Previously held by Chef Angelito Araneta Jr., the title of the world’s priciest sushi has been unseated. His offering featured five diamond-studded nigiri pieces, cloaked in 24-karat gold leaf, and cost diners 91,800 Philippine Pesos (approximately ₹1,00,000). However, Sushi Kirimon’s ‘Kiwami Omakase’ has now taken the crown, presenting an unparalleled blend of artistry and extravagance for those seeking an unforgettable culinary adventure.

