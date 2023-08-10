10-Year-Old Boy Sewing Passion Breaks Stereotypes

A 10-year-old boy named Sam Gouveia is challenging traditional gender stereotypes with his exceptional sewing Passion. Despite sewing being a hobby often associated with girls or women, Sam has embraced it wholeheartedly, creating custom clothing for his family.

Sam’s interest in sewing began at the age of five when he observed his aunt creating beautiful dresses and shirts with various tools. Inspired by her work, he wanted to make similar things himself. His passion and talent for sewing have led him to make custom shirts for his father and dresses for his grandmother, leaving them deeply moved.

Unfortunately, Sam has faced bullying in the past due to his choice of hobby, which has been deemed traditionally “feminine.” However, he has decided to challenge these stereotypes head-on through his viral videos showcasing his sewing expertise. People from all walks of life have been positively impacted by witnessing his passion.

Sam’s father, Aaron Gouveia, recognized his son’s enthusiasm and gifted him a sewing machine on his birthday. Sewing has proven to be a remarkable outlet for Sam, especially considering he has ADHD and other challenges. It helps him focus and find a sense of satisfaction and completion, giving him a meaningful and enjoyable way to express himself.

Take a look at the video below:

‘Colors don't have gender, sewing doesn't have a gender’ — This 9-year-old went viral for sewing custom clothing for his family and breaking gender stereotypes 🪡🧵 pic.twitter.com/RMDvGF1vIC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 2, 2023

Check out the responses below:

“Sewing/upholstering is one of the original industrial arts,” commented a user. “Sewing is a beautiful and practical skill…for all ages and genders. Thank you parents for honoring his creativity,” said another. “Sam is developing many important skills here. Hope he continues to follow his dreams!” posted a third.

