Edition: English
15-Year-Old Flips Over 12 Friends, Sets World Record

Mia Peterson, a 15-year-old from California, has secured a spot in the Guinness World Records by successfully performing a barani flip trick over 12 of her friends on roller skates. The impressive feat, which involves executing a front flip with a 180-degree twist and landing on her feet, earned her the title of “most people barani flipped over from a quarter pipe on roller skates.”

Mia’s journey began at the age of 11 when she received her first pair of skates. By 13, she was mastering tricks and honing her skills, including the challenging barani flip. Despite numerous falls and injuries, Mia’s determination led her to conquer the maneuver.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Recalling her path to success, Mia said, “It’s not easy at first, I took some tough falls… one time I split my chin and had to get 27 stitches.” With perseverance, she gradually progressed from flipping over a single friend to performing the trick over nine people in succession.

Finally, on July 16, 2022, Mia flawlessly flipped over 12 skaters, clinching her world record. Despite her remarkable abilities, Mia remains cautious, acknowledging the potential risks involved in pushing her limits. “I always know my limit… I can’t have an unsuccessful attempt because I could be endangering someone,” she emphasized.

Mia’s remarkable achievement showcases both her impressive skills and her responsible approach to pushing boundaries.

