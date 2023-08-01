150+ Dogs Race to Support Venezuelan Shelters

More than 150 dogs, adorned with colorful scarves, joined their owners in a heartwarming race through Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The event, called the ‘Dog Running’ race, aimed to raise support for the country’s struggling animal shelters amidst its prolonged economic crisis.

The runners and their furry companions ran for four kilometers (2.49 miles) across eastern Caracas in the race’s second edition. Venezuela’s economic collapse has left many pet owners unable to provide for their animals, leading to a surge in pet abandonment and reliance on shelters.

The ‘Dog Running’ race sought to make a difference by promoting awareness and supporting shelters that care for animals in precarious situations. Participants paid $30 to run alongside their pets, with the funds aimed at improving the quality of life for these animals as they await loving families.

Those interviewed at the event expressed happiness and enthusiasm in participating with their pets, emphasizing the need for more such activities to encourage a stronger bond between humans and their beloved companions in the city.

