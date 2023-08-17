1800s ‘Wounded Indian’ Sculpture Returns to Boston

A marble statue depicting a fallen Native American removing an arrow from his torso, named “Wounded Indian,” is being returned to a Boston-area organization co-founded by Paul Revere.

Crafted in 1850 by Peter Stephenson and inspired by the ancient Roman statue “Dying Gaul,” it was gifted to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association in 1893. After being presumed destroyed during a relocation in 1958, the life-size piece resurfaced at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Virginia 30 years later.

Efforts to reclaim the statue began in 1999 and recently culminated in an agreement between the Chrysler Museum and the association. The return highlights ongoing discussions about 19th-century art portraying Native Americans and their history.

The statue’s intended permanent display is yet to be determined, with advocates emphasizing the importance of contextual interpretation to better understand its historical significance.

