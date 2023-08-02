Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

Articles
Advertisement
2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Gordon Ramsay is pleasantly surprised by 2-year-old Levi’s appreciation of fine cuisine.
  • Levi’s father shares a video of him relishing slow-braised oxtail with jicama slaw
  • The video goes viral with over 1 million views and 109,577 likes.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was pleasantly surprised by a 2-year-old boy named Levi, who has gained fame for his sophisticated palate and appreciation of fine cuisine, thanks to his father’s culinary skills.

Ramsay, known for his sharp wit and critical reviews of cooking videos, found himself completely taken aback by Levi’s reaction to the special meat preparation.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram by Ramsay, Levi can be seen relishing a unique dish of slow-braised oxtail accompanied by jicama slaw and lotus root chips, all presented in an elegant and adult-like manner.

The video went viral, amassing over 1 million views and 109,577 likes. Levi’s father begins the video by asking him about his meal preference, and then expertly prepares the dish, seasoning the meat with fragrant spices and brine, and crafting a visually appealing plate with coleslaw and crispy fried lotus root chips.

Ramsay was so impressed by the presentation that he exclaimed, “That’s Michelin-star plating right there!” It was a heartwarming and unexpected moment where the renowned chef, known for his tough critiques, found himself genuinely impressed by the young food connoisseur.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ramsay’s astonishment didn’t end there. As Levi began tasting the gourmet meal, Ramsay was once again taken aback. The toddler’s fondness for the dish prompted Ramsay to say, “Masterchef Junior Junior Junior coming your way soon!”

Not just Gordon Ramsay, netizens gave a big thumbs up to this video. “Chef, I love how Levi expresses the food he is tasting,” a user wrote.

“Levi knows more about taste and food diversity than most adults,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

See more reactions below:

So cute, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Also Read

Air Chief pledges full support to Hamza for future events
Air Chief pledges full support to Hamza for future events

Baber Sidhu met with World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan. Air Chief...

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story