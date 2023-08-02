2-Year-Old’s Cooking Skills Impress Gordon Ramsay

Advertisement Gordon Ramsay is pleasantly surprised by 2-year-old Levi’s appreciation of fine cuisine.

Levi’s father shares a video of him relishing slow-braised oxtail with jicama slaw

The video goes viral with over 1 million views and 109,577 likes.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was pleasantly surprised by a 2-year-old boy named Levi, who has gained fame for his sophisticated palate and appreciation of fine cuisine, thanks to his father’s culinary skills.

Ramsay, known for his sharp wit and critical reviews of cooking videos, found himself completely taken aback by Levi’s reaction to the special meat preparation.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram by Ramsay, Levi can be seen relishing a unique dish of slow-braised oxtail accompanied by jicama slaw and lotus root chips, all presented in an elegant and adult-like manner.

The video went viral, amassing over 1 million views and 109,577 likes. Levi’s father begins the video by asking him about his meal preference, and then expertly prepares the dish, seasoning the meat with fragrant spices and brine, and crafting a visually appealing plate with coleslaw and crispy fried lotus root chips.

Ramsay was so impressed by the presentation that he exclaimed, “That’s Michelin-star plating right there!” It was a heartwarming and unexpected moment where the renowned chef, known for his tough critiques, found himself genuinely impressed by the young food connoisseur.