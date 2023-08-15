50-person shoplifting spree nets over Rs 83 lakh in stolen goods

Advertisement 50 masked people robbed Nordstrom department store in broad daylight.

They used bear spray to assault security guards and fled with merchandise worth $100,000.

The incident occurred at Topanga Mall in Los Angeles.

About 50 individuals carried out a daring robbery in broad daylight at a Nordstrom department store situated in Los Angeles.

Masked and clad in hoodies, the group used bear spray to assault security guards and successfully fled with merchandise valued at around $100,000 (equivalent to Rs 83,29,350).

Advertisement

The incident occurred on a Saturday at approximately 4 pm at the Topanga Mall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The thieves acted swiftly, grabbing luxury bags and clothing before making a quick escape through the store exits.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, are actively collaborating to locate and apprehend the culprits behind this violent act.

The investigation remains ongoing, with interviews being conducted in a bid to uncover leads and strategies.

Commander Gisselle Espinoza from the Los Angeles Police Department characterized them as “savage,” referring to the perpetrators.

Surveillance footage depicts the chaotic scene as the robbers navigated through store aisles, vandalizing display cases, and toppling shelves, and mannequins, while store employees were left helpless.

Advertisement

The robbers utilized various vehicles, including a BMW and a Lexus, to facilitate their getaway.

The Los Angeles Police Department emphasized its commitment to employing all available resources to capture those responsible and pursue legal action against them.