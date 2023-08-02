68-Year-Old Woman Sets New Fitness Goals at Gym

In a heartwarming display of determination and resilience, a 68-year-old woman has become an internet sensation after a viral video of her working out at the gym went viral. The inspiring footage shows her taking on a fitness journey alongside her son, Ajay Sangwan, who runs her popular Instagram account, @weightliftermummy.

In the video, the woman fearlessly lifts heavy weights and tackles various exercises like squats and planks with boundless energy. Her son serves as her trainer and motivator, guiding her through the workouts and pushing her limits.

Take a look at the post below:

The video garnered immense attention and quickly gained over 6,000 followers on her Instagram page. Internet users were moved by her dedication and zest for life, leaving them inspired to pursue their own fitness goals regardless of age.

This isn’t the first time elderly individuals have astounded the internet with their remarkable feats. Just a few months ago, a 67-year-old woman wowed netizens with her rope cycling skills, fearlessly peddling on a thin rope while wearing a yellow saree and protective gear.

Check out the responses below:

One user said, ”Wow aunty. Keep it up. You are an inspiration for other women.” Another commented, ”Keep up the good work! Keep grinding! Keep us posted on your progress.” A third appreciated her son and wrote, ”India needs more sons like you! Thankyou for sharing.” A fourth added, ”Keep it up Aunty as you will be an inspiration for thousands of women around you who just at your age left the hope of doing something.”

These awe-inspiring stories serve as a powerful reminder that age should never be a barrier to pursuing new challenges and embracing a healthy lifestyle. The indomitable spirit of these seniors proves that with determination and passion, there are no limits to what one can achieve in life.

