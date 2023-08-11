70,000 Rubber Ducks Make a Splash in Chicago River

The Chicago River recently transformed into a whimsical racecourse as thousands of rubber ducks floated along, vying for victory in the 2023 Chicago Ducky Derby. A beloved annual event, the derby allows participants to sponsor rubber ducks, with the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.

Funds raised contribute to the organization’s commitment to providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development for over 21,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the state of Illinois.

In a heartwarming touch, Special Olympics Illinois athlete Josh, a decorated gymnast with gold and bronze medals, took on the role of the 2023 Duck Ambassador. The event offers a chance for people to contribute by adopting a duck for a mere $5.

As rubber ducks navigated the river’s currents, their lively journey symbolized unity and support for a noble cause, reflecting the spirit of community and compassion.

